Gold for Malaysia as netball team beat Singapore in historic match

Malaysian supporters in happy mood after their national netball team beat Singapore 50-37 in KL2017 SEA Games preliminary match at Stadium Juara Bukit Kiara today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malaysia’s netball team created history today by taking home a gold medal and defeating arch rival Singapore 65-41 at the Juara Stadium.

Led by team captain, Nur Syafazliyana Mohd Ali, the full excitement for the final match saw the Malaysian team win all four sets with 20-7, 36 -12, 51-28 for a 65-41 win.

The win will definitely be a memorable moment for the Malaysian team, as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor were present to witness the historic match.

Netball was first introduced at the 2001 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur and as host Malaysia won a gold medal back then.

In the 2015 SEA Games, Singapore’s netball team won gold while Malaysia took home a silver medal.