Goh-Tan continue fine run at German Open Badminton Tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — National top men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong continued their sizzling form by cruising into the quarter-finals of the German Open Badminton Tournament in Mulheim-An-Der-Rhur, Germany today.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists moved into the last eight by defeating Tinn Isriyanet-Kittisak Namdash of Thailand, in 21-15 and 21-16 in the second round at Innogy Sporthalle, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfbadminton.com.

Goh-Tan, however, will face second seeds, Mads Conrad-Petersen-Mads Pieler Kolding after the Danish pair thrashed their fellow compatriots Kasper Antonsen-Niclas Nohr, 21-16, 21-12 in another second round match.

National mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai also booked their spot in the quarter-finals by dislodging Lee Yang-Hsu Ya Ching of Taiwan, 21-16, 21-15.

The country’s interest in the women’s singles had already ended after local shuttlers were beaten by their respective opponents in the preliminary round.

Malaysia did not send any representatives in the men’s singles as well as the women’s doubles in the US$150,000 (RM587,034) tournament. — Bernama