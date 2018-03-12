Goh-Shevon win German Open

File picture showing mixed double's pair Goh Soon Huat (left) and Shevon Jemie Lai in action during the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2018 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur January 20, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai won the German Open finals, defeating Danish pair Niclas Nohr-Sara Thygesen 21-14, 22-20 in 47 minutes last night.

The duo, who are currently ranked 10th in the world, have continued their fine form after winning the National Badminton Championships last month.

Goh and Shevon stepped into the final after subduing South Koreans Choi Solgyu-Chae Yoo Jung 23-21, 23-25, 21-13, which took an hour and 18 minutes.

The pair are next scheduled to join the All-England championships which will take place from March 14-18. — Bernama