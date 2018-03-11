Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Goh-Lai into German Open mixed doubles final

Sunday March 11, 2018
10:57 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Discovering New Norwegian Cuisine in OsloThe Edit: Discovering New Norwegian Cuisine in Oslo

More than 1,000 civilians killed as Syrian army cuts off rebel townMore than 1,000 civilians killed as Syrian army cuts off rebel town

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

Goh-Lai keeps up German Open winning streak, into mixed pair finalGoh-Lai keeps up German Open winning streak, into mixed pair final

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Goh Soon Huat right) and Shevon Lai in their mixed doubles semifinal match at the Danisa Denmark Open in Odense October 22, 2017. — Reuters picGoh Soon Huat right) and Shevon Lai in their mixed doubles semifinal match at the Danisa Denmark Open in Odense October 22, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — National mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai maintained their winning streak to reach the final of the German Open early this morning.

The pair overpowered Choi Solgyu-Chae Yoo Jung, the eighth seeds from South Korea after a close 23-21, 23-25, 21-13 battle lasting one hour and 18 minutes in the semifinals.

They will meet Nichlas Nohr-Sara Thygesen of Denmark in the final after they eliminated China's He Jiting-Du Yue 21-19, 19-21, 21-17, according to the tournament website. bwf.tournamentsoftware.com

However national men's doubles Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong were not so lucky when they succumbed to sixth seeds Takuto Inoue-Yuki Taneko of Japan in 17-21, 21-18, 19-21 in the semifinals.

In the final, Takuto-Yuki will be up against Indonesians Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto who beat compatriot semifinallists Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 22-20,22-20. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram