Goh-Lai into German Open mixed doubles final

Goh Soon Huat right) and Shevon Lai in their mixed doubles semifinal match at the Danisa Denmark Open in Odense October 22, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — National mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai maintained their winning streak to reach the final of the German Open early this morning.

The pair overpowered Choi Solgyu-Chae Yoo Jung, the eighth seeds from South Korea after a close 23-21, 23-25, 21-13 battle lasting one hour and 18 minutes in the semifinals.

They will meet Nichlas Nohr-Sara Thygesen of Denmark in the final after they eliminated China's He Jiting-Du Yue 21-19, 19-21, 21-17, according to the tournament website. bwf.tournamentsoftware.com

However national men's doubles Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong were not so lucky when they succumbed to sixth seeds Takuto Inoue-Yuki Taneko of Japan in 17-21, 21-18, 19-21 in the semifinals.

In the final, Takuto-Yuki will be up against Indonesians Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto who beat compatriot semifinallists Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 22-20,22-20. — Bernama