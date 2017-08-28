Go all out, Khairy tells national football team

Youths and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin tells the national football team to go all out in the final against Thailand. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Go all out to ensure that the mother of all medals belongs to Malaysia!

For Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, this is not a pressure on the national football squad who will face Thailand in the final of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) tomorrow night, but it is to inspire them to grab the golden opportunity to create special history just before the 60th Independence Day.

Malaysia, six-time champion of the SEA Games Football event, and defending champion Thailand will do battle in the final at the Shah Alam Stadium tomorrow.

“I do not want our players to feel too much pressure, I want them to play their own game, go all out but enjoy the game,” he told reporters after launching the special edition of the 100Plus Tin Emas ‘Kita Juara’ (Golden Can, Our Champion) at Rumah Malaysia located in the compound of the National Stadium, here today.

The squad under the guidance of Datuk Ong Kim Swee, will be playing at 8.45 pm at the Stadium Shah Alam, to be witnessed by 80,000 football fans.

“I want our supporters to show a high sporting spirit without causing any problem,” said Khairy.

Meanwhile in SHAH ALAM, Malaysian supporters have already made camp at the Shah Alam Stadium since 9 pm last night and were prepared to queue up for more than two kilometres to buy the final match ticket.

A check by Bernama found that 10 of the 20 counters that were opened as early as 10.40 am today had to be closed as a group of fans had refused to follow instructions to queue up and had damaged the barriers placed around the ticket counters.

However, a team of Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel succeeded in controlling the situation before ticket sales were resumed at 3.30 pm today.

Shah Alam District Police Chief, ACP Shafien Mamat when met at the location said police were also controlling the situation to ensure ticket sales went smoothly. — Bernama