Gloom envelops funeral of ‘Father of Johor football’

Norliza Suleiman, daughter of the late Datuk Suleiman Mohd Noor, lays flowers on her father’s burial site at the Mount Austin Islamic cemetery in Johor Baru, August 8, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BAHRU, Aug 8 — A drizzle accompanied the mournful silence at the funeral of the ‘Father of Johor Football’, Datuk Suleiman Mohd Noor this morning.

Suleiman was undergoing dialysis treatment at the KPJ Specialist Hospital last night when he breathed his last.

He was 88.

His remains arrived in the compound of the Mount Austin Islamic Cemetery here at 11am and was interred about 30 minutes later.

The funeral of the former state secretary was attended by more than 200 close family members and friends.

His daughter, Norliza, 52, said her father had a resilient fighting spirit, in both work and daily life.

“After his kidneys failed, my father began receiving treatment at the KPJ Puteri Hospital in the second week of the fasting month this year.

“He started to slow down from there but was still in high spirits when joking with his children and grandchildren.

“Upon being warded in the hospital’s intensive care unit, doctors expected him to survive for only 48 hours based on his condition but he managed to hang on until yesterday.

“When he was working and heading football associations, he was very focused and was steeped in whatever he was working on. He kept his anger under control when he was unhappy with (a game of) football but if a team won, he would hold a feast at home,” she said.

Norliza added her father recovered by Hari Raya and often received visits from football players, young and old.

She said she last saw her father yesterday evening after sending him for treatment.

“He wanted to go to the hospital for examination yesterday evening. Indeed, he would go to the hospital if he felt sick. So, my husband sent him to the hospital. At that time, I was travelling home to Kuala Lumpur.

“After the examination, my husband said his condition was still good but subsequent news on Father was shocking after magrib,” she said.

For Johor State Secretary Datuk Ayub Mion, who was also a close friend of Suleiman, the deceased had been a good leader with good vision.

“I knew him in 1970 when I just joined the Johor Public Service Commission and he was state land deputy commissioner.

“At the same time, he was active in sports associations such as football, cycling and hockey. Thank God, under his leadership, the three sports were excellent up to the national level,” he said, adding that Suleiman was also a leader who loved and cared about the welfare of his athletes.

In 1991, the Johor Football squad was the first team to win double championships after winning the Malaysia Cup and League Champions under Suleiman’s management. — Bernama