Girl’s retain Asian Junior Team Squash title but boys beaten in final

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Malaysia retained the Asian crown in the girl’s category after defeating host Hong Kong 2-0 in 18th Junior Squash Team Championships, today.

However, lady luck deserted the boy’s squad as they failed to retain the title after losing 0-2 to top seeds India at the Hong Kong Squash Centre.

In a repeat of the 2015 final, S. Sivasangari outclassed Hiu Lam Liu 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5 before Andrea Lee overcame Cheng Nga Ching 11-9, 11-6, 11-13, 11-4 to secure the title.

Malaysia, the top seed and defending champion cruised into final after edging Japan 2-1 yesterday.

National junior squash coach Andrew Cross praised the girls for showcasing a splendid performance to confidently claim the title despite playing against a hostile home crowd.

“The girls did really well today...A lot of pressure playing in Hong Kong, where a massive crowd lauded every time Hong Kong won a point. That kind of situation is good for the girls to gain experience.

“Sivasangari played much better than yesterday to bounce back from yesterday’s disappointment while Andrea really did well,” he said.

In the boy’s category, India who failed to claim the title in 2015 and 2013 finally had a taste of winning by defeating Malaysia 2-0 today.

India’s emerging star Velavan Senthilkumar put them in front by beating Ong Sai Hung 12-10, 11-0, 11-2 while Abhay Singh came back from 0-2 down to edge Darren Rahul 10-12, 7-11, 11-5, 14-12, 11-6.

Malaysia had lived up to their top billing by beating Pakistan in the semifinals yesterday. — Bernama