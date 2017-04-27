Giant leap for paralathletes

Abdul Latif with his award which he dedicated to his parents. — Picture by Hari Anggara PETALING JAYA, April 27 — Rio Paralympics gold medallist Abdul Latif Romly created history after being the first parathlete to win the National Sportsman of the Year award yesterday.

The 20-year-old from Kangar said he would be nothing if not for his parents Salmah Yatim, 59 and Romly Mat, 65 and as such, will give all his prize money — RM20,000 — to them as a present.

“I won’t take a single sen. The prize money is for my parents. It’s up to them to use as they see fit — a holiday, umrah or whatever their hearts desire.

“They sacrificed a lot and struggled to raise seven, especially me, the youngest who love sports despite my disability.

“The moment my name was announced as Sportsman of the Year, I immediately recalled our hardship together when my father needed to squeeze his time as a rubber tapper to send me to school and training on an old motorcycle,” said Abdul Latif.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V was the guest-of-honour at the award presentation ceremony.

Abdul Latif beat national sports icons, Lee Chong Wei (badminton), Azizulhasni Awang (cycling), Al Jufferi Jamari (silat) and Rafiq Ismail (tenpin bowling) for the award.

For the National Sportswoman award, silat exponent, Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir beat Siti Zalina Ahmad (lawn bowls) and Sin Li Jane (tenpin bowling).

Abdul Latif added the win meant this was the moment his hardship paid dividends to the parents.

“Now is their (parents) time, the win is definitely for them but it’s also a great year for parathletes,” he added.

The long jumper said the recognition will now take the parathletes to a higher level.

“No one knew me beforw the Rio Games. Today everyone knows me. This award will inspire other paralympians and show the world we are at par with able-bodied athletes.

“The win also makes me more determined to contribute more gold in the 2020 Paralympics,” he said.

Abdul Latif won the country's third gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, setting three world and Paralympic records in the process.

He broke the long jump T20 (learning disability) category record with a 7.60m jump in his fifth attempt at the Olympic Stadium in Rio last year. He had also jumped 7.47m and 7.57m in his other attempts.

The previous world record of 7.35m was also Abdul Latif's which he set at the IPC World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar 2015.

The previous Paralympic record of 7.25m was held by Jose Antonio Exposito Pineiro from Spain. He achieved the feat at the London Paralympic Games in 2012.

Ridzuan Puzi won the first gold medal for Malaysia in the men's 100m T36 (cerebral palsy category) dash.

Ridzuan clocked 12.07 seconds to erase the old record of 12.25s set by Roman Pavlyk from Ukraine at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics.

The second gold was delivered by Ziyad Zolkefli with a world record in the men's shot put F20 (learning disability) event.

He hurled the iron ball 16.84m in his fifth attempt to erase the old world record of 16.29m set by Todd Hodgetts of Australia at the London Paralympics in 2012.