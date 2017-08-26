Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Giant-killers Ahsan, Saputro into World Badminton Championships

Saturday August 26, 2017
08:31 PM GMT+8

Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan (right) and Rian Agung Saputro return against Japan’s Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda during their semi-final men’s doubles match during the 2017 BWF World Championships of badminton at Emirates Arena in Glasgow on August Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan (right) and Rian Agung Saputro return against Japan’s Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda during their semi-final men’s doubles match during the 2017 BWF World Championships of badminton at Emirates Arena in Glasgow on August GLASGOW, Aug 26 — Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Rian Agung Saputro continued their giant-killing act to reach the final of the men’s doubles at the World Championships in Glasgow today.

Having knocked out Chinese top seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen in the first round, the new partnership beat Japanese fourth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda 21-12, 21-15 in the semi-finals.

Ahsan and Saputro formed a new pairing after last year’s Olympic Games.

“It is great to go through to a world final,” said Ahsan. “We knew we could do well this week.” — AFP

