Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Germany’s Steinhaus becomes first female ref in top European league

Sunday September 10, 2017
10:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Chris Wood piles pressure on de Boer with Burnley winnerChris Wood piles pressure on de Boer with Burnley winner

Sarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapistsSarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapists

The Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 CaymanThe Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 Cayman

Report says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passportsReport says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passports

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Referee Bibiana Steinhaus officiates during the match between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen on September 10, 2017. ― Reuters picReferee Bibiana Steinhaus officiates during the match between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen on September 10, 2017. ― Reuters picBERLIN, Sept 10 — Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus made history today by becoming the first female referee to officiate a match in a top European league.

The 38-year-old police officer became the first woman to ref a top-tier match in the German, English, French, Italian or Spanish leagues when she took charge of Hertha Berlin's home Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen.

Having been named on the official list of Bundesliga referees for 2017/18, Steinhaus sat out the first two rounds of German league matches before making her top-tier debut at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

She has been refereeing since 2007 and officiated the women's Champions League final this year plus the 2012 women's Olympic tournament final in London.

Steinhaus had already built up a wealth of experience by refereeing around 80 second division games and was the fourth official on numerous occasions in the German league, but this is her first time refereeing in Germany's top flight. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline