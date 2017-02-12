Germany claim historic shock rugby win over Romania

Germany's (from left) Eric Marks, Jarrid Els and Samy Fuechsel celebrate their shock victory in a Rugby Europe Championship match against Romania on February 11, 2017 in Offenbach. — AFP picBERLIN, Feb 12 — Germany earned an historic first win over Romania on Saturday after fighting back to seal a 41-38 victory in the Rugby Europe Championship — the tier below the Six Nations.

This was the Germans' first win over Romania in 70 years as they came from 24-20 down at halftime with winger Marcel Coetzee scoring the winning try just before the final whistle in Offenbach, near Frankfurt.

“This win over Romania is crazy, historic” beamed Germany's captain, Australian-born scrum-half Sean Armstrong, after the final whistle.

“We were behind at halftime and fought our way back.”

Flanker Jacobus Otto led the way with two of Germany's five tries, all of which were converted by South-African-born fly-half Raynor Parkinson who weighed in with 16 points.

This is the second time this season Germany, 24th in the world, has beaten a side ranked above them with World Cup experience, after squeezing past Uruguay 24-21 in November before back-to-back wins over Brazil.

Germany face a tough away match next weekend when they travel to play Georgia, who beat Belgium 31-6 in Brussels on Saturday while Spain saw off Russia 16-6 in Madrid in the competition's opening weekend.

The Rugby Europe Championship acts as a qualifier for the 2019 World Cup in Japan. — AFP