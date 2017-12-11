Gavin is first Malaysian to win Asian Tour Order of Merit title

Gavin Kyle Green of Malaysia tees off on the 16th hole during the first round of the CJ Cup golf tournament, the US PGA Tour’s first foray into South Korea, at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island on October 19, 2017. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Youngster Gavin Kyle Green has created history after becoming the first Malaysian golfer to lift the 2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit Standings title after an intense one- year long battle with other region’s top golfers.

The 23-year-old now is the second youngest golfer to win the accolade since 2004 when the Asian Tour was established.

For the record, South Korea’s Noh Seung-yul was the youngest golfer to have won the merit title when he was 19 years old in 2010.

The big-hitting Gavin secured the merit title following his tied-19th finish at the Joburg Open which saw him earning US$13,277.40 (RM54,056) for a US$585,813 (RM2.384 million) total, this season.

“After 12 months, here we are, on top! It is an amazing feeling. There were so many good guys who had a chance to win it,” said the jubilant Gavin who was quoted as saying in the Asian Tour website; www.asiantour.com.

“Thankfully, this week came around well. I’m going to enjoy most it,” added the Kuala Lumpur-born.

His sensational feat saw Gavin earning a five-year exemption on the Asian Tour and spots at the prestigious 2018 The Open Tournament and also the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Gavin’s sizzling performance started at the Indian Open in March where he finished in second place before he came in joint tied-second at the Yeangder Heritage in Taiwan in April.

Moving forward, Gavin secured another second-placed finish at the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea in September before finally making his breakthrough by winning his first Asian Tour title at the Taiwan Masters, a fortnight later in Taiwan.

He stands the chance to close this year on an even higher note as he will be competing at the Asian Tour season-ending US$750,000 (RM3.055 million) Indonesian Masters, this week.

The winner of the tournament will receive a prize purse of US$135,000 (RM549,880) and also a minimum 20 points of Official Golf World Ranking besides an invitation to the WGC – Bridgestone Invitational in 2018.

2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit Standings Top 10:

1. Gavin Kyle Green (MAS) US$585,813 (RM2.384 million)

2. David Lipsky (USA) US$461,179 (RM1.878 million)

3. SSP Chawrasia (IND) US$440,747 (RM1.794 million)

4. Scott Hend (AUS) US$439,229 (RM1.788 million)

5. Wade Ormsby (AUS) US$423,896 (RM1.727 million)

6. Shubhankar Sharma (IND) US$379,535 (RM1.545 million)

7. Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) US$364,799 (RM1.485 million)

8. Poom Saksansin (THA) US$326,678 (RM1.330 million)

9. Jazz Janewattananond (THA) US$305,925 (RM1.246 million)

10. Daisuke Kataoka (JPN) US$284,489 (RM1.158 million) — Bernama