Garcia overpowers Barty to claim Wuhan title

Saturday September 30, 2017
Caroline Garcia (pic) beat Ashleigh Barty claim her first Wuhan Open title today. — Reuters picCaroline Garcia (pic) beat Ashleigh Barty claim her first Wuhan Open title today. — Reuters picWUHAN, Sept 30 ― Caroline Garcia overpowered Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim her first Wuhan Open title today in a thrilling see-saw final in the Chinese city.

Ranked 20 in the world, Garcia battled her way through two tight sets against Barty before breezing the third to claim the biggest title of her career.

“It was a such a fight all the week and especially today,” she said after the match.

“A title is the best thing you can have in tennis, that's why you fight all year long. I'm over the moon for sure.”

It was the first professional meeting between the pair after 23-year-old Garcia beat Barty on her way to the 2011 US Open Girls' final. ― AFP

