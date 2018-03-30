Galaxy supporters serenade Ibrahimovic upon arrival at LA airport

Football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is greeted by fans after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport to begin his new contract with local club LA Galaxy in Los Angeles on March 29, 2018. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 30 — Hundreds of LA Galaxy supporters mobbed Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last night.

Galaxy fans serenaded Ibrahimovic with a song outside a private terminal after he exited a black van to greet them and sign autographs.

Ibrahimovic will hold his first news conference today, and is expected to be available for the Galaxy’s sold out Major League Football game against the expansion team Los Angeles FC tomorrow.

The 36-year-old Swedish striker’s move to MLS from Manchester United was confirmed last week, with Ibrahimovic swiftly vowing to reignite the Galaxy’s fortunes after they finished bottom of the league last season.

Ibrahimovic is the latest in a long line of European stars to head to MLS at the tail-end of their careers, following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard. — AFP