Galatasaray sign West Ham winger Feghouli

West Ham United’s Sofiane Feghouli hugs West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic after being sent off during their Premier League match against Manchester United at London Stadium, Stratford, England on January 2, 2017. — Action Images via Reuters /John SISTANBUL, Aug 15 ― Galatasaray have signed West Ham United winger Sofiane Feghouli on a five-year contract for €4.25 million (RM21.5 million), the Turkish club announced yesterday.

The 27-year-old Algeria international spent one season at West Ham after joining the Premier League club on a three-year deal from La Liga side Valencia last year.

Feghouli scored four goals in 27 appearances for the Hammers, including one against NK Domzale in the return leg of a Europa League third qualifying round tie in West Ham's first match at the club's new London Stadium last July.

Paris-born Feghouli came through the ranks at French club Grenoble before joining Valencia.

An age-grade representative for France, he chose to play for Algeria and scored their first World Cup goal in 28 years with a penalty against Belgium in 2014. ― Reuters