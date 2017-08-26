Gabriel returns parent’ love with gold medal

National divers Pandelela Rinong (right) and Gabriel Gilbert Daim display their Gold medals in Team Event final during the 29th SEA Games KL2017 at National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, August 26, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Young national diver, Gabriel Gilbert Daim, 16 has proved himself to be more than a just novice at the on-going 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) when he surprised many including his parents with a gold medal feat with diving queen Pandelela Rinong Pamg today.

His father Gilbert Daim has always encouraged his son to take up diving but it did not occur to him that young Gabriel would go on represent the country at the KL2017 and even delivered a gold medal to reciprocate his support and confidence.

“It is the dream of my wife and I to see Gabriel go far but not at this SEA Games,” said Gilbert Daim, 46, from Kota Kinabalu.

Gabriel paired up with Pandelela to score 345.40 points and clinch the gold medal ahead of Freida Lim Shen-Jonathan Chan Fan of Singapore who took the silver medal with 335.55 points.

Gilbert said his son had put in a lot of effort during training and was selected to study at Bukit Jalil Sports School several years ago. — Bernama