Furyk named USA Ryder Cup captain

PARIS, Jan 12 — Jim Furyk was named yesterday as captain of the United States Ryder Cup team to face Europe in 2018 when the showdown is held at Le Golf National near Paris.

The 46-year-old succeeds Davis Love, who guided the United States to a 17-11 rout of Europe at Hazeltine last year, where Furyk was a vice-captain.

Europe will be skippered by Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn for the tie which will be held September 28-30 in 2018.

Furyk, who played in nine successive Ryder Cups from 1997 to 2014, will bring plenty of experience to the role having won the 2003 US Open and 17 USPGA tour titles.

“This is such an honour. I’m actually a little overwhelmed,” Furyk told Sky Sports.

“It’s no secret, it’s been my favourite event my entire career. In my opinion the Ryder Cup embodies everything that is special about golf.

“It has the team work, the camaraderie, the competition, the passion, it brings fans together from worldwide.

“I just get chills thinking about all the events I’ve been able to participate in and now to sit here as the captain for 2018 is such an honour.”

Furyk, however, will have his work cut out as the United States have not won on European soil since 1993 and he admitted it will be tough to replicate his country’s thumping win of 2016.

“I remember sitting in the room and knowing in my heart Davis was the best person to lead this team in 2016. Davis is going to be a very tough act to follow. He put a system in place and got the players behind it,” he said.

“It won’t make my task easy but it is comforting knowing there is a system in place.

“So, as the first order of my presidency, I want to make sure everyone knows Davis Love III will be my vice-captain for 2018.” — AFP