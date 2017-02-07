Frost target of Chong Wei’s frustration over injury

Lee Chong Wei must rest for at least six weeks. — Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — There is trouble brewing in BA of Malaysia and technical director Morten Frost is caught in the middle.

World No 1 Lee Chong Wei blames the Dane for his injury which rules him out of the All England Open in Birmingham from March 7 to 12.“Morten is useless. He thinks he is so smart but in fact, he is not,” fumed Chong Wei.

The 34-year-old said he has to forget his mission to win the All England after tearing the medial collateral ligament (MCL) on his left knee on Saturday.

“I slipped and feel on the new carpet at our new courts (Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara).

“We started training there on Tuesday, just after Chinese New Year. I was so excited we had our own academy.

“However, on the first day of training, I noticed new carpet was too slippery. I think it’s a cheap carpet,” said Chong Wei.

He immediately brought up the issue with Frost, but according to Chong Wei, the Dane and BAM ignored his plea.

“I asked them to change the carpet with our old one from Stadium Juara — not to buy a new one.

“But they remained silent. Then on Saturday, I slipped and got injured.

“I was not the only one. Several other shuttlers also slipped but my injury is the worst,” added Chong Wei who has to undergo rehabilitation for at least six weeks.

Chong Wei then said he was been informed yesterday the carpet had been replaced .

“They only changed it now? Why couldn’t they have done it earlier?” asked a furious Chong Wei, whose relationship with Frost has deteriorated in recent months.

“The accident already happened and I’m injured. There’s nothing I or anybody can do about it.”

Frost didn’t want to be drawn into the war of words when told of Chong Wei’s comments.

“So now he is upset with us (BAM)? I’m sorry but I refuse to comment. But I can confirm we did change the carpet on Sunday,” said Frost, who was credited with getting Chong Wei into the national fold nearly two decades ago when he was the then national coach.

Frost, however, confirmed national No 1 women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei has been dropped from the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Ho Chi Minh City (Feb 14 to 19) due to injury.

She could also miss the All England.

Jin Wei has a a small fractured chip over her anterior cuboid (one of seven tarsal bones of the foot).

“We have decided to drop her from the Asian meet. She needs to rest for a month and may miss the All England,” said Frost.