Frost-Chong Wei clash nothing new

Lee Chong Wei’s problem with Morten Frost Hansen (left) began in 2015 when the Dane did not allow Chong Wei’s coach, Tey Seu Bock to accompany him to the Japan Open. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) technical director, Morten Frost Hansen is a controversial figure in Malaysian badminton.

This can be traced way back to 20 years ago when the lanky Dane was the head coach of the national team from 1997-1999.

Then, Frost declared ‘war’ with Nusa Mahsuri Club. This time, the Dane clashed with BAM’s main asset, national champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei, 34.

Chong Wei’s problem with Frost began in 2015 when the Dane did not allow Chong Wei’s coach, Tey Seu Bock to accompany him to the Japan Open.

“I needed a coach to assess my game and the opponents. After I complained, he allowed Seu Bock to accompany me to the Korea Open the following week.”

Chong Wei said that he was desperate for points to qualify for Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games after suspension for doping.

The badminton champion was once again ‘played out’ by Frost who did not allow back-up players from sparring with him one month before the Olympic Games.

“I do not know what is the problem with him. It is as if he wanted to sabotage me, but the latest incident really made me angry.

“He cannot wait for me to retire. Am I disrupting his programme? What exactly is his badminton programme for the country?

Chong Wei said those who do not know badminton will say that Frost has brought changes merely by the success in tournaments overseas.

“However, those in the know are aware that the standard of the tournaments recommended by Frost is low and that the competition is weak.

“If this is his programme, then anybody can do it. The BAM does not need to hire Frost,” he added.

Chong Wei said he had kept quiet on the advice of two coaches, Hendrawan and Seu Bock, but had to speak out as he was tired of the ‘politics’ played by the Danish legend.

The outburst by the country’s badminton icon has put pressure on the BAM which sacked Frost as national head coach in 1999.

Frost’s appointment as BAM technical director in Feb 2015 was on the recommendation of Youth and Sports Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin. — Bernama