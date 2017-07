Froome on brink of fourth Tour de France crown

Team Sky rider Chris Froome is seen during training before the start of the Tour de France race at Dusseldorf June 30, 2017. — Reuters picMARSEILLE, July 22 — Chris Froome all but secured a fourth Tour de France title by finishing third in today’s 20th stage time-trial in Marseille as Maciej Bodnar took the stage victory.

Rigoberto Uran moved into second overall at 54 seconds, set to be the tightest winning margin of Froome’s four Tour successes, while Romain Bardet held on for third by just one second ahead of Mikel Landa. — AFP