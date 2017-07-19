Free agent Campbell rejoins Hull

Cardiff City's Fraizer Campbell clears the ball from Southampton's James Ward-Prowse during their English Premier League match at Cardiff City Stadium, Wales, December 26, 2013. — Reuters picLONDON, July 19 — Fraizer Campbell has rejoined Championship side Hull City, nine years after he last played for the Yorkshire side, following his release by Crystal Palace, the club has confirmed.

Campbell, who played for the Tigers on loan in their 2007/08 promotion-winning season, has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

“I’m delighted to be a Tiger again and hopefully it can go the same way as it did last time with us winning promotion to the Premier League,” said Campbell.

In his first spell Campbell netted 15 goals in a prolific partnership with Tigers legend Dean Windass as Hull secured their place in the top flight for the first time.

The 29-year-old, who began his career at Manchester United, had spells with Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Cardiff City before moving to Crystal Palace. — AFP