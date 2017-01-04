Four new imports can make an impact in Premier League, says Negri MB

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the FA had learnt a lesson from last season because foreign players were signed without really testing their calibre by conducting trials. — File picSEREMBAN, Jan 4 ― Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who is also the Negri Sembilan Football Association president believes the arrival of four new imports can change the team's fortune in the Premier League.

Mohamad Hasan said the FA had learnt a lesson from last season because foreign players were signed without really testing their calibre by conducting trials.

“This season we put 30 foreign players on trial and decided to pick the best four. All four players signed have good track records when playing for their respective teams.

“For example, Croatian import Simic Marko was the top scorer in the Vietnam League, Lee Andrew Tuck from England had played for Abahani Limited FC that won the Bangladesh League last year,” he said at an introduction of players from the Premier League, President's Cup and Youth Cup teams.

Two other imports are Sukicastanheira Brunojunichi from Japan and Vidic Nemanja from Serbia.

“Last year the team failed to perform due to various reasons because the players lacked commitment, no unity among players in the team, faking injuries to not play and threatening the team management .

“I hope there will not be such behaviour. Teams that play with big stars does not mean we cannot beat them. I would prefer to play as underdogs, no stars.

“But I believe our new signings are capable of injecting new blood into the team. What makes a good team, is a good foreign import,” he said adding that incentives and bonus for winning would be based on the performance of players.

Meanwhile, head coach Mohd Asri Ninggal said: “I want to emphasise the players to play every game like a final because we aim to collect three points in each game. Most important is teamwork and be proud to represent Negri Sembilan,” he said.

Mohamad also received sponsorship pledges from Matrix Concept Holdings Bhd, Negeri Roadstone Sdn Bhd, Hospital Pakar Salam, Mizuno, Seri Pajam Development Sdn Bhd and Mega 3 Housing Sdn Bhd. ― Bernama