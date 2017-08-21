Four national doubles pairs cruise into squash semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Four Malaysian doubles pairs have marched into men's and women's semi-finals in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games squash competition.

They are women’s pairs of Chan Yiwen-Nazihah Haris and Andrea Lee Jia Qi-Rachel Arnold and men’s pairs of Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal-Ng Eain Yow and Mohd Farez Izwan Mohd Mukhtar- Ong Sai Hung.

In the quarter-finals, Andrea and Rachel who were given a bye in the first round defeated Thailand’s Anantana Prasertratanakul-Panisa Suwanarat , 11-4 11-6, to meet Au Yeong Wai Yhann-Sneha Sivakumar of Singapore.

Chan and Nazihah who were also given a bye in the first round will meet Jemyco Aribado-Yvonne Alyssa Dalida of Philippines in the semi-finals after overpowering Indonesia’s Catur Yuliana-Rinduri Maulida Arnasty 11-5, 11-7.

For the men’s doubles, Eain Yow and Muhammad Syafiq beat David William Pelino and Juan Rafael Yam of Philippines 11-5, 11-5 to face Singaporeans Benedict Chan Jia Wei-Chua Man Tong.

Mohd Farez Izwan and Sai Hung thrashed Reymark Begornia-Robert Andrew Garcia of Philippines 11-2, 11-6 to meet another Singaporean pair, Pang Ka Hoe-Timothy Leong Yew Sing in the semi-finals scheduled at 7pm tomorrow.

Team manager Nik Razeen A Daud said for the time being, the squash squad were on course in their campaign.

He said even though it would not be easy, he was confident Malaysian players will advance to the men’s and women’s doubles finals. — Bernama