Four muay thai exponents march into semis

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Four Muay Thai exponents made it to the semifinals in their respective weight categories at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre, here today.

Tengku Sharizal Mohd Noor beat Raymond Robert from Indonesia 30-27 in the men’s 63.5-67kg category followed by Mohd Ali Yaakub (51-54kg), Ain Kamarrudin (54-57kg) and Muhamad Samsi Mohd Noor (67-71kg).

Tengku Sharizal will face Nguyen Van Yen from Vietnam; Mohd Ali takes on Vann Voeurn; Ain Kamarrudin takes on Lao Chetra and Muhamad Samsi will face Meun Sophea, all from Cambodia.

However, one more exponent Mohd Amirul Ariffin who competed in the 60-63.5kg lost his quarterfinal bout to Khun Dima, also from Cambodia. — Bernama