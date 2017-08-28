Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Four Malaysian riders in sprint semifinals

Monday August 28, 2017
04:49 PM GMT+8

National cyclist and keirin world champion Azizulhasni Awang (mdidle) training with his teammates for the KL2017 SEA Games at the National Valedrome. — Bernama picNational cyclist and keirin world champion Azizulhasni Awang (mdidle) training with his teammates for the KL2017 SEA Games at the National Valedrome. — Bernama picNILAI, Aug 28 — Keirin world champion Mohd Azizulhasni Awang will be among four Malaysian riders featuring in the men’s sprint semifinals at the National Velodrome here, tonight.

In his first appearance in KL2017 today, the Pocket Rocketman beat Md Nurjamri Johari 2-0 to move on to the semifinal.

Earlier, he clocked a time of 10.121 second to finish first overall out of eight riders in the heats.

His compatriot Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom also cruised through to the semifinals after defeating Singapore’s Lance Tan.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus who clocked a time of 10.191s in the heats, won 2-0 after dominating the first and second races in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in the women’s individual sprint Fatehah Mustapa and Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan also qualified for the semifinals.

Fatehah clocked 11.208s to finish first while Farina Shawati finished second with a time of 11.726s. — Bernama

