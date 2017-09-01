Former world No. 1 Day to take on Spieth at Australian Open

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth is returning to defend the Australian Open crown he won last year in a play-off. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters picSYDNEY, Sept 1 ― Former world No. 1 Jason Day will battle two-time winner Jordan Spieth at this year's Australian Open in Sydney, organisers said today.

Australia's top-rated golfer, now ranked No. 9 in the world, will be contesting his national championship for the first time in four years at The Australian course from November 23-26.

Current world No. 2 and three-time major winner Spieth is returning to defend the crown he won last year in a play-off.

“The Australian Open holds a special spot in my heart,” Day said. “I’d love to get my name on that trophy one day ― hopefully this November.”

His best result at the tournament was tied fourth in 2011.

Day has 14 top-10 finishes in the 28 major championships he has completed, including victory at the 2015 US PGA Championship. He is also a 10-time winner on the US PGA Tour.

The Australian Open winner will receive a minimum of 32 World Golf Ranking points. ― AFP