Former national footballer fined for punching Yemeni student

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Former national footballer Mohamad Hardi Jaafar was fined RM1,500, in default three months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for punching the face of a 13-year-old Yemeni student.

Magistrate Ahmad Solihin Abd Wahid handed down the sentence on Mohamad Hardi, 38, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mohamad Hardi was charged with committing the offence in a lift at a condominium in Jalan Midah 8A, Taman Midah, here at 11pm last July 22.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to a year, or fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Mohamad Hardi, who is now a football coach, said he had no fixed income and regretted his action.

“I have apologised to the victim and his family,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorelynna Hanim Abdul Halim prosecuted.

According to the facts of the case, the incident broke out following a misunderstanding after the victim accidentally knocked the accused on the shoulder. — Bernama