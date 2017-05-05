Last updated -- GMT+8

Foreign player nabbed over alleged possession of cloned luxury car in Puchong

Friday May 5, 2017
10:09 PM GMT+8

The 30-year-old man was picked up at about 4am, following a police inspection of his BMW 325i bearing fake registration number. — iStock.com pic via AFPThe 30-year-old man was picked up at about 4am, following a police inspection of his BMW 325i bearing fake registration number. — iStock.com pic via AFPSHAH ALAM, May 5 — The police have detained an import player of a local football team at a car park in Bandar Puteri Puchong near here today, for alleged possession of a cloned luxury car.

Selangor CID chief, SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the 30-year-old African man was picked up at about 4am, following a police inspection of his BMW 325i bearing fake registration number.

“Checks revealed the chassis number of the car was not in the Road Transport Department record,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect was remanded until Sunday to facilitate investigations under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955. — Bernama

