Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Football crowd stampede leaves eight dead at Senegal stadium (VIDEO)

Sunday July 16, 2017
01:22 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Failed coup anniversary: Erdogan says off with traitors’ headsFailed coup anniversary: Erdogan says off with traitors’ heads

Muhamad Ziyad smashes world record in para athletics shot putMuhamad Ziyad smashes world record in para athletics shot put

The Edit: Marvel fans get supersized treat with Avengers gatheringThe Edit: Marvel fans get supersized treat with Avengers gathering

The Edit: krlbrands’ accessories to dress your baby or homeThe Edit: krlbrands’ accessories to dress your baby or home

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

DAKAR, July 16 — At least eight people were killed yesterday in a stampede in a football stadium in the Senegalese capital Dakar during a match between two local teams, the sports minister said.

A fight broke out between fans of rivals US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour at the Demba Diop stadium and police fired tear gas to break it up. The resulting confusion triggered the stampede, Sports Minister Matar Ba told Reuters by telephone.

Deadly stampedes at football matches have been common in Africa, where safety standards are low. At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede in a match in Angola in February, when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium. — ReutersScene of a crowd stampede at the Dakar football stadium from the Reuters video. Scene of a crowd stampede at the Dakar football stadium from the Reuters video.

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline