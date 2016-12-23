Allardyce poised to become Palace manager

Former England football manager Sam Allardyce may be the next manager of Crystal Palace. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 23 — Former England manager Sam Allardyce looks set to be named as the boss at Premier League club Crystal Palace after arriving at their training ground for talks today.

Speaking to Sky Sports News outside the club’s Beckenham training base, Allardyce said he was there to “complete talks” and described Palace as a “fantastic” opportunity to return to Premier League management.

Allardyce, 62, is set to replace Alan Pardew, who was sacked yesterday following a miserable run of results, with the Eagles winning just four of their 17 league matches this season and only one of their last 11.

Palace are presently only a point above the relegation places.

The south London club are due to face Watford away on Monday as part of the Premier League’s traditional Boxing Day fixture card.

Allardyce told Sky Sports News he would have to “wait and see” whether he would be in charge for that game, with assistant Keith Millen taking charge of training today.

Allardyce has been out of the game since being sacked by England in late September after just one match in charge following ill-advised remarks to undercover reporters. — AFP