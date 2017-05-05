Five things to look out for in La Liga

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his team mates after scoring the third goal against Atletico Madrid. ― Reuters picMADRID, May 5 — With just three full rounds of fixtures to come before the end of the season, plenty can be settled at both ends of the La Liga table this weekend.

Here, AFP Sports looks at five things to look out for.

Adams lamb to the slaughter

Tony Adams’s attempted rescue mission at Granada couldn’t have gone much worse as the Andalusians were relegated last weekend after losing all four of the former Arsenal captain’s games in charge.

Ending that run and salvaging some pride will be a mighty task this weekend as Real Madrid visit Los Cármenes looking to tighten their grip on the title race.

Ronaldo to be rested once more

However, if there is something to give Granada hope it is the fact Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to build on his nine goals in his last five games this weekend.

The Portuguese scored a hat-trick to put Real on course for next month’s Champions League final with a 3-0 semi-final, first leg drubbing of Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Yet, part of the reason for his fine form at this stage of the season is due to Zinedine Zidane leaving him out for a series of easier fixtures.

Ronaldo hasn’t even been included for any of Madrid’s last three away games at Leganes, Sporting Gijon and Deportivo La Coruna.

Real, though, have a perfect record of eight wins from eight in games Ronaldo has missed in La Liga this season.

Relegation settled?

The bottom three, cut adrift for the vast majority of the season, have fallen like dominoes in the past few weeks.

Osasuna were first to go before Granada followed suit.

And Sporting Gijon could be next this weekend to end the relegation battle if they fail to beat Las Palmas and Leganes get a result when they host Real Betis.

Villarreal last bump in Barca’s road

To have any chance of beating Madrid to the title, Barcelona will almost certainly have to win their remaining three games.

However, they face one of the form teams in the league tomorrow in a Villarreal side that have won five of their last six visit the Catalan capital.

Congolese striker Cedric Bakambu is the man to watch for Villarreal having recovered his stellar form of last season with six goals in his last five games.

Should they see of Villarreal, Barca will be confident of at least taking the title to the final day with the easier tasks of Las Palmas and Eibar to come.

Sevilla to hang on for Champions League

Sevilla have had a disastrous final few months to the season as they crashed out of the Champions League to Leicester City, have slumped in La Liga, seen long-time sporting director Monchi leave for Roma and look set to lose coach Jorge Sampaoli to the Argentine national team.

Despite all that, they could seal their prime objective for the season this weekend by guaranteeing a top four finish and a return to the Champions League.

They hold a five-point lead over Villarreal and will be uncatchable should they see of Real Sociedad today and the Yellow Submarine don’t emerge victorious from the Camp Nou.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Sevilla v Real Sociedad (1900)

Saturday

Sporting Gijon v Las Palmas (1100), Atletico Madrid v Eibar (1415), Barcelona v Villarreal (1630), Granada v Atletico Madrid (1845)

Sunday

Alaves v Athletic Bilbao (1000), Valencia v Osasuna (1415), Deportivo la Coruna v Espanyol (1630), Malaga v Celta Vigo (1845) — AFP