Five things to look for in the Bundesliga

Bayern are eight points clear with four games left and a win at relegation-threatened Wolfsburg will confirm their title win if Leipzig fail to beat Ingolstadt at home. ― Reuters picBERLIN, April 28 — Bayern Munich could be confirmed German champions for a fifth straight year tomorrow, while Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund battle for a direct Champions League berth.

Here are five things to look out for in this weekend’s Bundesliga:

Title in Wolfsburg for Bayern?

Wolfsburg, the 2009 champions, are 14th, but are only a point away from the bottom three.

Bayern are licking their wounds after being knocked out of both the German Cup and Champions League within a week.

Their 3-2 semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday leaves them winless in their last five games.

“After giving up a possible cup win, we want a decisive win in Wolfsburg to decide the title,” said defender Mats Hummels.

“We’ll give it our all to extinguish any flicker of hope (for Bayern’s rivals).”

Bayern are hoping to be lucky for a third time in Wolfsburg having won the 2003 and 2008 German league titles there.

Rivals eye Bremen’s Gnabry

Werder Bremen host Hertha Berlin tomorrow with the hosts reportedly facing interest from Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund for Serge Gnabry.

“I’m surprised by the interest, but I feel well in Bremen and have signed a deal here,” said Gnabry, who has a Bremen contract until 2020.

The ex-Arsenal winger, 21, attracted interest from Germany’s top clubs by netting a hat-trick on his senior international debut last November.

Both Hertha, fifth, and Werder, seventh are hunting Europa League places next season and Gnabry’s crosses and 10 league goals have been a factor in Bremen’s rise.

They shot up from bottom at the start of the season and they are unbeaten in the last 10 games.

Leipzig’s Champions League wish

Second-placed Leipzig are just one victory short of a league-record 20th win for a team in their first Bundesliga season.

Leipzig are on the verge of an automatic place in next season’s Champions League, but tomorrow’s visitors Ingolstadt, second from bottom, are fighting for their lives.

Ingolstadt were the first team to beat Leipzig this season when they pulled off a shock 1-0 win last December.

“We need the points too. A big step towards the Champions League is the only thing which interests me,” said RB coach Ralph Hasenhuettl before the game against his ex-club.

RB have a few injury concerns as both centre-backs Willi Orban and Marvin Compper missed training yesterday.

Dortmund out to break Cologne curse

Hosts Borussia Dortmund hope the euphoria of their German Cup semi-final win over Bayern Munich will help them earn their first win over Cologne at the sixth attempt.

Third-placed Dortmund are battling Hoffenheim to finish third to qualify directly for the Champions League with just a point separating the clubs with four games left.

Two of the league’s top scorers go head-to-head with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has 27 goals, up against Cologne’s Anthony Modeste (23 goals), while Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski has 26.

Cup hangover for Frankfurt

Hoffenheim hope Eintracht Frankfurt will be suffering a German Cup hangover on Sunday after their semi-final win over Moenchengladbach.

Julian Nagelsmann, the league’s youngest ever coach at 29, has secured Hoffenheim at least a Europa League place, but a Champions League spot next season is still obtainable.

Eintracht beat Gladbach in a penalty shoot-out in Tuesday’s semi to book their place in the final on May 27 against Dortmund.

“The final in Berlin, my home town, the place I was born -- you can’t get better,” beamed Frankfurt’s coach Niko Kovac as the win sparked celebrations.

Fixtures

Friday (all times 1330 GMT unless stated)

Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke, Borussia Dortmund v Cologne, Mainz v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin, Darmstadt v Freiburg, RB Leipzig v Ingolstadt, Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich (1630)

Sunday

Augsburg v Hamburg, Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt (1530) — AFP