Five players receive three match suspensions, two teams fined by FAM

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has suspended five players for three games, while two former FAM Cup teams have been fined RM6,000 each.

FAM Disciplinary Committee chairman Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu in a statement today said the five players were Muhammad Fakhrurazi Musa from T-Team, Mafry Balang (Penang), Dendy Lowa (Sabah), Mohd Zulkifli Zakaria (UiTM FC), and Muhammad Fakrul Wahib (Terengganu), while the two teams which took part in the 2016 FAM Cup were Ipoh Football Association and DYS FC.

The two teams were fined for failing to respect the decision and directive of the FAM Status Committee on settling their former players’ wages.

Muhammad Fakhrurazi was suspended for three Super League matches, namely T-Team’s matches against Kedah on May 24, Selangor (July 1) and Kelantan (July 11), while Mafry of Penang was suspended for Super League matches against Kelantan on April 15 (automatic suspension); Felda United (May 7) and Kelantan (May 24).

Dendy, a Sabah player, faced similar punishment for Premier League matches against Kuantan FA on April 14 (automatic suspension); Terengganu (May 5), and Kuantan FA (May 24). The three players were also fined RM3,000 each.

“Muhammad Fakhrurazi violated Article 59 of the FAM Disciplinary Code pertaining to offensive behavior and fair play when issuing harsh words against the referee in the Super League match between Perak and T-Team at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh on April 8.

“Mafry and Dendy each violated Article 50.1 (d) of the FAM Disciplinary Code with respect to misconduct against opponents or persons other than match officials, when Mafry was red-carded for violently kicking Felda United’s Gaston Cellerino on his thigh during a Super League match between Penang and Felda United at Stadium Tun Abdul Razak, Jengka, on April 9.

“Dendy was red-carded for stepping on Terengganu player Issey Farran Nakajima’s abdomen in the Premier League match between Terengganu and Sabah at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu on April 7,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zulkifli of UiTM FC was suspended for three President Cup matches, namely against Penang on April 17 (automatic suspension); Kelantan FC (May 4) and Sarawak (May 8) while Muhammad Fakrul of Terengganu was suspended for President Cup matches against Sarawak on April 17 (automatic suspension); Felda United (May 4) and Melaka (May 8).

Mohd Zulkifli had violated Article 50.1 (d) for slapping the cheek of Terengganu player, Muhammad Fakrul during the President Cup match between Terengganu and UiTM FC at Stadium UiTM, Shah Alam, on April 13.

At the same match, Muhammad Fakrul was also found to have violated Article 50.1 (d), when he was shown a red card for punching Mohd Zulkifli on his chest. Mohd Zulkifli and Muhammad Fakhrul were each fined RM1,000.

Meanwhile, Ipoh FC and DYS FC were each fined RM1,500 for four violations, totalling RM6,000.

“Ipoh FA violated Article 67 of the FAM Disciplinary Code, concerning their failure to respect the decision of the committee after not being able to settle wages of four former players, namely Muhammad Ammar Abd Aziz, Sirajuddin Isa, Mohammed Hasnan Mat Isa and Muhammad Azwan Jatin within the prescribed period.

“DYS FC also violated the same article, as they failed to settle outstanding wages of four former players, namely Razid Gafar, Mohd June Azrul Lalah, Zainizam Marjan and Mohd Reithuddin Ag Emran despite being instructed to do so by the FAM Status Committee,” he explained. — Bernama