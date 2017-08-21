Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Five Malaysian swimmers advance into finals

Monday August 21, 2017
11:04 AM GMT+8

Welson Sim was the first swimmer to cross the finishing line in the second heat of the men’s 400m freestyle event. — Bernama picWelson Sim was the first swimmer to cross the finishing line in the second heat of the men’s 400m freestyle event. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Five national swimmers advanced to the final round of the 29th SEA Games swimming competition held at the National Aquatic Centre, today.

As expected, Welson Sim became the first swimmer to cross the finishing line in the second heat of the men’s 400m freestyle event after recording 3:56.20s and qualified for the final round which will be held tonight.

Compatriot, Yeap Zheng Yan also managed to qualify for the final round after recording 4:03.09s.

Chan Jie is going head-to-head with Singapore’s wonder boy, Joseph Schooling in the final men’s 50m butterfly event after he clocked 24.93s in the second heat.

Also making it into the final event is Tern Jian Han in the men’s 50m backstroke after clocking 26.62s while Caroline Chan Zi Xin became the last swimmer to qualify in the final women’s 100m backstroke event when she recorded 1:05.89s.

Meanwhile, the national women quartet will compete in the final women’s 4x100m freestyle relay as only six teams are participating in the event. — Bernama

