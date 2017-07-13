Five facts about Wimbledon women’s semi-finals

Venus Williams of the US celebrates winning the fourth round match against Croatia’s Ana Konjuh in London July 11, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 13 — Five facts on Wimbledon women’s semi-finals today:

Age no barrier

At 37 years and 29 days old, Venus Williams is bidding to become the oldest player to reach the Wimbledon final since 1994 when Martina Navratilova finished runner-up at 37 years and 258 days old.

Familiar final face

Venus is a five-time champion in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008. Was also runner-up in 2002, 2003 and 2009 losing to sister Serena on each occasion. Also a six-time doubles champion with Serena.

Been a long time

Johanna Konta is looking to become the first British woman in the final since Virginia Wade won the title in 1977.

Rybarikova rising

Magdalena Rybarikova was ranked as low as 453 in March but is now at 87 in the world following a grass court season which has featured 18 wins and just one loss.

Three of a kind

Garbine Muguruza is looking to reach her third Grand Slam final after winning the French Open in 2016 and finishing as runner-up to Serena Williams in the 2105 Wimbledon final. — AFP