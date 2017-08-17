First win crucial for Malaysia to grab at least bronze in women’s futsal

SHAH ALAM, Aug 17 — Malaysia must win the first game in the women’s futsal at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) to at least repeat the achievement of winning the bronze medal won in the 2013 edition in Myanmar.

Malaysia will face Myanmar tomorrow in the event held on a round robin which also involved three other teams — Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

All matches in the event are being held at the Panasonic Sports Complex, Shah Alam.

Malaysia’s chief coach Muizzudin Mohd Haris hoped his players would give their 100 per cent commitment and always focused on facing the matches held from tomorrow until Aug 27.

“I am confident Malaysia could repeat the feat of winning the bronze at the 2013 SEA Games. I hope all the players will focus game by game…,” he said at a pre-match media conference, here today.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian women futsal squad’s coach, Andre Picessa Pratama said the last time Indonesia participated in the event was in the 2007 edition in Thailand, and the participation in KL2017 was more towards gaining experience.

Team manager of Thailand women’s futsal, Kamonwan Wongvilai said as the defending champion, both the women’s and men’s teams were more than 100 per cent ready to do the best and retain their gold medals.

“We will try to make every game good not only for Thailand but also for everyone (other teams). We are confident (to retain the title) as for many years the Thailand futsal team had performed very well,” she said.

As for the Vietnam women futsal’s team manager, Ngo Le Bang, he considered Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia as the strongest opponents in KL2017. — Bernama