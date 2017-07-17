First week memories at Wimbledon 2017

Luxembourg's Mandy Minella in action during her first round match against Italy's Francesca Schiavone in London July 3, 2017. — Reuters pixLONDON, July 17 — Wimbledon week one memories:

Day 1

Monday, July 3

Mum’s the word for Minella

Luxembourg’s Mandy Minella announced she was four and half months pregnant after losing in the first round to Francesca Schiavone, but vowed to resume her career after her daughter is born. The 31-year-old said she and her husband Tim Sommer had always wanted children but had planned to start a family after her playing days were over. “It was a real shock but we were very happy with the news. We always wanted to have a family and that is a great moment that will stay in our memory for ever.” Minella’s Wimbledon was to end on Thursday when she and partner Anastasija Sevastova were beaten in the women’s doubles.

Australia’s Bernard Tomic was fined US$15,000 for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' and dropped by racquet sponsor Head.Day 2

Tuesday, July 4

Bernie gets bored... then fined

Australia’s Bernard Tomic admitted he had lost all motivation for tennis and couldn’t care less if he won or lost. “Holding a trophy or doing well, it doesn’t satisfy me anymore,” the 24-year-old said after being dumped out by Germany’s Mischa Zverev. “I felt a little bit bored. You have to respect the sport. But I think I don’t respect it enough.” Tomic was later in the week fined US$15,000 (RM64, 320) for “unsportsmanlike conduct” and dropped by racquet sponsor Head.

France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during his third round match against USA’s Sam Querrey in London July 8, 2017. Day 3

Wednesday, July 5

Bugs’ life

Plagued by an invasion of flying ants at Wimbledon, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga admitted one of the bugs flew up his nose and another into his ear. “That was strange,” said the Frenchman. America’s Sam Querrey felt the insects were distracting his game. “I almost wanted to stop because they were hitting you in the face when you were trying to hit balls. I brought it up to the umpire. He kind of laughed.”

US player Bethanie Mattek-Sands is wheeled away on a stretcher after suffering an injury during her Wimbledon Championships women's singles second round match in London July 6, 2017. — AFP picDay 4

Thursday, July 6

Help me, please — Mattek-Sands’ horror injury

America’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a horror injury which left her screaming in pain in the middle of the court. The 32-year-old collapsed to the ground after damaging her right knee as she approached the net in the first game of the deciding set against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea on Court 17. “Please help me, please, please,” screamed the 32-year-old in scenes so distressing that television cameras panned away from the stricken player. Cirstea said her friend’s knee was “out... and in a very weird position. I freaked out. It was like something you see only in the movies. I tried to comfort her but I panicked. I felt useless. All she kept saying was ‘Sorana, help me, help me.”

Japan’s Kei Nishikori reacts during his third round match against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in London July 7, 2017. Day 5

Friday, July 7

Kei makes racquet in defeat

Japanese star Kei Nishikori admitted he’s just not a very good grass-court player after suffering a seventh first week exit in nine visits to Wimbledon. The 27-year-old world number nine slumped to a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3 loss to Spanish 18th seed Roberto Bautista Agut. His frustration led to him throwing his racquet into the back wall of Court Three while he also earned himself a time violation.

Sam Querrey (pic) famously defeated Novak Djokovic at the same stage at last year’s Wimbledon.Day 6

Saturday, July 8

Gone in under five minutes

Sam Querrey needed fewer than five minutes to reach the last 16 when he won the one game he required to see off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-5 after their tie had been suspended at 6-5 in the decider due to darkness on Friday evening. “It’s really the most anti-climactic way to finish a match. It’s a little bit of a bummer,” said American Querrey, who famously defeated Novak Djokovic at the same stage at last year’s Wimbledon. — AFP