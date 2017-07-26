Fiorentina sign Jordan Veretout from Aston Villa

PARIS, July 26 — French midfielder Jordan Veretout has joined Fiorentina on a four-year deal from English side Aston Villa, the Serie A club announced in a statement on their website yesterday.
Fiorentina said that Veretout had signed a contract with an option for a fifth year, while British media reported the transfer fee to be €7 million (RM34.939 million).
The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at French outfit Saint-Etienne after parent club Villa were relegated from the Premier League, scoring four goals in 43 appearances. — AFP