Final odds for KL Hockey Club: Peillat-powered Terengganu

Peillat (left) attempting to wrest the ball from TNB Thunderbolt’s Syafiq Zain. — By Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) and Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club will meet in the final of the Tan Sri Alagendra Cup at 8pm tomorrow in Bukit Jalil Hockey Stadium.

KLHC booked its place with a hard fought 3-1 win against University Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the first semifinals before defending champion THT, powered by several Argentine players, beat TNB Thunderbolts with the same scoreline yesterday.

KLHC and national team penalty flicker Razie Rahim said they will need to be on their toes today if they are to stand any chance of winning.

“We are still looking for some cohesion between the team as some of us who just arrived recently,” said Razie.

“However our team spirit is great. They will be a huge threat from set-pieces and that is where we have to stop them and not give away any leeway.

“I believe both teams stand a 50-50 chance to win and it will be a close knit affair.”

THT, boasting the world’s best penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat, opened the scoring in the first minute from its second penalty corner and was pegged back in the 16th minute through a field goal from TNB’s Azril Misron.

Joawin Menini brought THT back to parity in the 18th minute through his field goal and the rout was complete when Peillat added another goal through a penalty stroke in the 51st minute.

THT is the team to beat once again.

The odds are stacked against KLHC unless it can hold its ground in the first half and not concede any early goals, it could nick the title from the defending champions.

The last time the two teams met last year was in the semi-final stage and KLHC was hammered 7-2. — Bernama