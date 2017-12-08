Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Fifa hands Peru captain Guerrero one-year ban for drug use

Friday December 8, 2017
Tools

Guerrero, who plays for Flamengo in Brazil, had been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following Peru's World Cup qualifier against Argentina in Buenos Aires in October. — Reuters pic Guerrero, who plays for Flamengo in Brazil, had been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following Peru's World Cup qualifier against Argentina in Buenos Aires in October. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Dec 8 — Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss next year's World Cup finals after being handed a one-year ban for taking cocaine, Fifa said today.

The 33-year-old striker, who plays for Flamengo in Brazil, had been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following Peru's World Cup qualifier against Argentina in Buenos Aires in October.

World football's governing body said in a statement its Disciplinary Committee had found that Guerrero had violated article six of the organisation's Anti-Doping Regulations.

Cocaine is categorised as a stimulant and is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list of performance-enhancing substances.

Peru qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1982 by beating New Zealand in a two-legged playoff. Guerrero missed both of those matches.

His ban will be back-dated to Nov. 3 and will apply to international, domestic and official friendly fixtures. — Reuters

