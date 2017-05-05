Last updated Friday, May 05, 2017 11:14 pm GMT+8

Fifa appeal committee lifts Messi suspension

Messi was suspended for insulting a match official during his country’s 1-0 win over Chile in March. — Reuters picMessi was suspended for insulting a match official during his country’s 1-0 win over Chile in March. — Reuters picZURICH, May 5 — Fifa’s Appeal Committee has lifted a four-match international ban imposed on Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi for insulting an assistant referee.

“Despite the fact that the Fifa Appeal Committee considered Lionel Messi’s behaviour as reproachable, the former concluded that the evidence available was not sufficient to establish...(sanctions) could be applied,” the committee said in a statement today.

It upheld an appeal brought by the Argentinian Football Association on behalf of the player who was suspended for insulting a match official during his country’s 1-0 win over Chile in March.

The incident was not punished during the game and the official, a Brazilian, said he not realise at the time that Messi was swearing at him. — Reuters

