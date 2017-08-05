Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Fernando leaves Man City for Galatasaray

Saturday August 5, 2017
04:57 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Discover nature via ‘The Nut Job 2’The Edit: Discover nature via ‘The Nut Job 2’

The Edit: ‘Karate Kid’ reboot comes to YouTubeThe Edit: ‘Karate Kid’ reboot comes to YouTube

The Edit: Vanity Fair defends Angelina Jolie’s orphanage storyThe Edit: Vanity Fair defends Angelina Jolie’s orphanage story

ProjekMMO: Warga KL ‘kurang patriotik’, kata Tengku AdnanProjekMMO: Warga KL ‘kurang patriotik’, kata Tengku Adnan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Manchester City's Fernando in EPL action with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez at the Etihad Stadium December 18, 2106. — Reuters picManchester City's Fernando in EPL action with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez at the Etihad Stadium December 18, 2106. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 5 — Manchester City’s Brazilian midfielder Fernando yesterday joined Turkish slub Galatasaray on a permanent deal, the Premier League team announced.

Fernando joined City in 2014 from Porto and went on to make 101 appearances, scoring four times.

He also helped City to League Cup success in 2016, playing five times en route to the trophy, including the final at Wembley against Liverpool. 

“It’s been a pleasure to play for Manchester City. The club has looked after me incredibly well throughout my time here and I have enjoyed the challenge of playing for a top team in probably the world’s toughest league,” Fernando told the club’s official website.

“The League Cup success of 2016 was a highlight for me and something I will never forget.” — AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline