Ferdinand doesn’t plan on lengthy spell as boxer

File picture shows former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand smiling during a news conference in July 12, 2013. — Reuters picLONDON, Oct 2 — Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand says his surprise move into boxing may only last one fight.

Ferdinand, who retired from football in 2015, last month announced his decision to step into the ring and said he had ambitions of challenging for a title.

But the 38-year-old, who also played for England, West Ham, Leeds and QPR, now admits his boxing career could be short-lived.

“I want to see if I can get a licence and become a professional and have one fight,” Ferdinand told the BBC today.

“I am not looking to have a career here. I am looking to have a professional fight and I will see where I go then.”

Despite his admission, Ferdinand is adamant his attempt to become a boxer was something he is taking seriously.

“This is not a joke. Hopefully, I will get a licence, go on to become a professional and fight someone,” he said.

“Boxing can’t be a gimmick. If I take it lightly, I will get hurt.”

If Ferdinand successfully obtains a license from the British Boxing Board of Control, he will follow fellow former footballers Curtis Woodhouse, Leon McKenzie and Leo Roget in doing so.

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff changed sports and won his only professional fight over four two-minute rounds against Richard Dawson in 2012. — AFP