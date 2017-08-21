Fencer Syed Adam unhappy with referee’s decision

National athlete Syed Adam Emir Outra Syed Aidi Putra (left) in action against Singapore’s fencer Clive Leu in KL2017 SEA Games Men’s Sabre Individual at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur August 21, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — National fencer Syed Adam Emir Putra Syed Aidi Putra is disappointed with the referee’s decision in handing him a red card in the men’s sabre individual event at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games today.

The-18-year-old claimed the red card should have been issued to his opponent Clive Leu Yi Yang of Singapore in Round 16 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), which caused Syed Adam to lose the match 14-15, after being tied 14-14.

Syed Adam said, the decision had also caused him a medal winning chance in his SEA Games debut, after winning two out of the five matches in pool round before advancing to the last 16 round.

In fencing when a yellow card is awarded to a player, he will only be warned, but if red card is shown, the opponent will be awarded one point, while a black card can cause the fencer to be excluded from the bout, competition or face suspension.

“I was confident I could bag a medal because I had defeated Clive and the semi-final opponent (Voragun Srinualnad of Thailand) in pool matches. Going into the match with confidence, I was in control of the duel.

“Unfortunately, the referee had been making wrong calls for six points and at the last point, the card should have been awarded to Clive but the referee awarded red card to me instead.

“In the incident when the referee said ready fence, I started but my opponent said he was not ready and stood still.

“But in fencing you’re not allowed to do that… I can’t say anything because there is no video recording or avenue for appeal. I have been training so hard for this, every single day for the past few months, including weekends and training stint in China for this one day and the chance is gone,” he told reporters.

National coach Rao Bin when contacted said Syed Adam should have won the game but the wrong decision of the referee had caused him the game.

“He was doing well and that was his game. But the wrong decision spoils the game… Even the spectators were upset and booed the referee,” he said. — Bernama