Felda United look for new foreign players

MARAN, April 20 — Felda United is looking to get new import players after a lacklustre performance saw the team punished by the Tampines Rovers 1-3 in Group G of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup last night.

Head coach B Sathianathan said the team would be active in the next transfer window scheduled between May 15 and June 11.

“We saw that the foreign players in the team did not play well in the match against Tampines Rovers tonight.

“In fact, our local players gave a much more prominent and quality performance compared to them.

“With that, I have decided to get three new foreign players in the summer transfer window to strengthen Felda United,” he told reporters after the match.

The coach said that he would convey his decision to the management, adding that it would not require a large sum of money to get good foreign players.

He said the opposing team showed more energy, aggressiveness and determination compared to his players to achieve victory.

Tampines Rovers’ boss Jurgen Raab said his side played very well despite the pressure to win the game.

“The players deserve this victory because they worked hard for it.

“They reacted well to the match and created good goal scoring opportunities.

“Therefore I am very happy, and this has also revived our chances to progress in the tournament,” he said. — Bernama