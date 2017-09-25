Felda United coach praises his players’ commitment

Felda United team chief coach, B. Sathianathan praised the excellent performance shown by 'The Fighters' squad when it trounced Premier League representative, PKNP FC 4-1 in the second quarter-final action of the Malaysia Cup at Shah Alam Stadium, last night.

He said his players gave their best on the field as they realised only a comfortable win would assure them of a place in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Cup competition.

“The players realised they were at Shah Alam Stadium with a mission to win and they succeeded in doing so with full commitment,” he told a news conference after the match.

The victory saw Felda United advancing to the semi-finals with an aggregate win of 5-4 despite losing 1-3 in the first quarter-final game at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Jengka on Sept 15.

Sathianathan, however, said his team could have scored more goals but the attacking machinery often failed to deliver.

Meanwhile, PKNP FC coach, Abu Bakar Fadzim admitted his players performed below par and their backs made many simple mistakes in the last 10 minutes of the first half of the match.

Abu Bakar said his team would focus on the balance of two matches in the Premier League in the hunt for a ticket to the Super League competition next season.

At the action in Shah Alam, PKNP FC were ahead in the match from a goal by South Korean import, Kim Hyeon Woo in the eighth minute, before Felda United scored three goals in less than 10 minutes through Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor (35th and 44th minute) and Nigerian import, Ifedayo Olusegun Patrick Omosuyi (37th).

Zah Rahan Krangar then confirmed ‘The Fighters’ squad’s advance to the semi-finals with the fifth goal in the 47th minute. — Bernama