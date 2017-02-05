Last updated Sunday, February 05, 2017 10:18 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Felcra, PBMS fc earn second round spots in FA cup

Sunday February 5, 2017
08:26 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Mourinho: Man Utd cannot buy to weaken rivals anymoreMourinho: Man Utd cannot buy to weaken rivals anymore

Grandfather of victim mulls suing bauxite miner after kids drownGrandfather of victim mulls suing bauxite miner after kids drown

Rahman Dahlan challenges Sabah Opposition partiesRahman Dahlan challenges Sabah Opposition parties

Ban on stray animal euthanasia takes effect in TaiwanBan on stray animal euthanasia takes effect in Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Felcra FC and Persatuan Bolasepak Melayu Selangor (PBMS) FC moved into the second round of the FA Cup competition after beating their respective opponents.

Felcra who were comfortable winners over Penjara FC (2-0) at the Penjara Mini Stadium in Kajang, will face Terengganu in the second round on Feb 14.

The squad under the guidance of former international Yusri Che Lah took the lead in the third minute through a penalty by Mohd Firdaus Azizul while Mohd Syazwan Mohd Ashraf Mathews sealed the victory in the 43rd minute.

At the Hang Tuah Stadium in Melaka, Mohd Fadli Baharuddin’s 61st minute strike was enough for PBMS FC to beat Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) FC and face Perak in the second round on Feb 15.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Allstars FC will face UiTM FC on Feb 14 while MOF FC take on KDMM FC on Feb 15. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline