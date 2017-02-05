Felcra, PBMS fc earn second round spots in FA cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Felcra FC and Persatuan Bolasepak Melayu Selangor (PBMS) FC moved into the second round of the FA Cup competition after beating their respective opponents.

Felcra who were comfortable winners over Penjara FC (2-0) at the Penjara Mini Stadium in Kajang, will face Terengganu in the second round on Feb 14.

The squad under the guidance of former international Yusri Che Lah took the lead in the third minute through a penalty by Mohd Firdaus Azizul while Mohd Syazwan Mohd Ashraf Mathews sealed the victory in the 43rd minute.

At the Hang Tuah Stadium in Melaka, Mohd Fadli Baharuddin’s 61st minute strike was enough for PBMS FC to beat Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) FC and face Perak in the second round on Feb 15.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Allstars FC will face UiTM FC on Feb 14 while MOF FC take on KDMM FC on Feb 15. — Bernama