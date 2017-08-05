Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Federer to play first post-Wimbledon match next week in Montreal

Saturday August 5, 2017
11:48 AM GMT+8

Switzerland’s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates after winning the Wimbledon final against Croatia’s Marin Cilic. ― Reuters picSwitzerland’s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates after winning the Wimbledon final against Croatia’s Marin Cilic. ― Reuters picMONTREAL, Aug 5 ― Roger Federer will play his first match since winning his 19th Grand Slam title last month at Wimbledon next Wednesday at Montreal, ATP Rogers Cup organisers said yesterday.

The 35-year-old Swiss has a first-round bye in the Canadian hardcourt event, his first tuneup for the US Open, which begins August 28 in New York.

Federer's first foe since claiming his eighth Wimbledon crown will be the winner of a first-round match between Canadians Vasek Pospisil and Peter Polansky, according to the draw made yesterday.

For the first time since 2011 in Monte Carlo, top-ranked French Open winner Rafael Nadal and second-ranked Federer, who also won this year's Australian Open, find themselves at opposite ends of a draw as top seeds.

Nadal's first match will be against either Croatian Borna Coric or a qualifier. ― AFP

