Federer reaches 50th Grand Slam quarter-final

Tuesday July 11, 2017
12:29 PM GMT+8

Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning the fourth round match against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in London July 11, 2017. — Reuters pic Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning the fourth round match against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in London July 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 11 — Roger Federer reached his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final and 15th at Wimbledon yesterday with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over Grigor Dimitrov.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Federer will face either Canada’s Milos Raonic, the sixth seed, or German 10th seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the semi-finals.

Raonic defeated Federer in the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2016.

Federer, 35, is also the second oldest man to make the quarter-finals at Wimbledon behind Ken Rosewall who was 39 when he reached the last-eight in 1971.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the quarters again,” said Federer who took his record over Dimitrov to 6-0.

“It’s very special to be in a 15th quarter-final here.” — AFP

