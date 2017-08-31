Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Federer out to find his groove in New York

Thursday August 31, 2017
11:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia celebrates National Day in show of solidarityMalaysia celebrates National Day in show of solidarity

US warned Spain of Barcelona attack risk, local media saysUS warned Spain of Barcelona attack risk, local media says

Malaysia leads global Muslims in World #QuranHourMalaysia leads global Muslims in World #QuranHour

PM launches DiverseCity 2017 KL International Arts FestivalPM launches DiverseCity 2017 KL International Arts Festival

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Roger Federer is looking to claim a record-extending 20th grand slam title. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters picRoger Federer is looking to claim a record-extending 20th grand slam title. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 31  — Roger Federer will be hoping that his first-round scare was no more than an early glitch when he takes on Russian Mikhaïl Youzhny at the U.S. Open today.

The Swiss, looking to claim a record-extending 20th grand slam title, needed to play five sets to advance into round two as questions were raised over his fitness after a back injury.

He is third up on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina gets things started against Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina.

World number one Rafa Nadal takes on Japan’s Taro Daniel last on Ashe, where top-ranked Karolina Pliskova faces home hope Nicole Gibbs.

Two outside bets, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Austrian Dominic Thiem, are on Louis Armstrong against Russian Andrey Rublev and American Taylor Fritz.

After rain washed out most the play on Tuesday, it is expected to be a sunny day at Flushing Meadows.— Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline